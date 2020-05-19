Article
Corporate Finance

As Benjamin Lawsky’s tenure ends, who will replace him on Wall Street?

By Tomás H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Benjamin Lawsky, the man who has been terrorizing foreign bank executives operating in New York with aggressive lawsuits, is finally moving on. For the past four years, he has been the head of the New York State Department of Financial Services, a regulatory agency created in 2011 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to better oversee Wall Street after the financial crisis.

During his tenure, Lawsky ruffled the feathers of bankers and fellow officials alike. He extracted record settlements from foreign banks operating in NY and had a hand in other landmark agreements with foreign banks over sanctions and tax related violations, forcing resignations, business suspensions and reforms. Some fellow government officials took issue with him because he used unconventional tactics and did not always coordinate with them.

Lawsky has announced that he will set up his own consulting firm, likely focused on cyber security. The regulator is also a supporter of Bitcoin, so he may continue to assist bringing the virtual currency into the mainstream.  

As Lawsky’s career at the NYSDFS comes to an end, questions begin effervesce as to whether the agency will maintain its reputation as an aggressive and unconventional overseer of Wall St. and foreign banks?

At the recent Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, he "stressed that the agency would continue its strong oversight of financial markets whether he is in the job or not," according to Reuters. Whether this actually happens or not will depend on who replaces him.

The New York Times reports that: “Although those discussions are in their infancy, people briefed on the matter said, names of possible contenders are circulating: Michele Hirshman, a former federal prosecutor and a partner at Paul Weiss; Hector Gonzalez, another former prosecutor who is a partner at Dechert; Marshall L. Miller, a senior Justice Department official; and Jonathan Schwartz, a former JPMorgan Chase executive who is now the general counsel of Univision. Bridget M. Healy, ING’s top lawyer in the United States, is also thought to be in the mix.”

Related Story: 3 secrets for hiring on Wall Street versus the Silicon Valley

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter!

Read our latest edition - Business Review USA 

Wall StreetNew YorkBenjamin LawskyNew York State Department of Financial Services
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI