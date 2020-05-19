Article
Corporate Finance

Berkshire Hathaway adds Apple and Teva shares, sells IBM stake

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed a range of market activity, revealing that it had bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, purchasing a total 18.9mn shares in the Israeli-based pharmaceutical firm – a stake valued at $365.3mn.

Teva’s shares rose over 10% in after hours trading off the back of the investment.

See also:

Further, the company also became Apple’s largest common stock investor, having upped its holdings in the US tech giant by 31.24mn shares to a total 165.33mn shares compared to the 134.09mn recorded on 31 December, according to data from MarketWatch.

However, whilst Berkshire made new investments, it also ditched its less successful ventures, having sold over 94% of its International Business Machines (IBM) stake. This was originally purchased back in 2011, with Buffett since having admitted that it was one of his bigger investing mistakes.

Additionally, Berkshire also announced that it would be selling more than 43% of oil refiner Phillips 66 in a share repurchase program for approximately $3.3bn.

The investment announcements from Berkshire follow on from the company signing a new partnership with Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the aim of creating a new leading healthcare company throughout 2018.

IBMBerkshire HathawayWarren BuffettApple
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI