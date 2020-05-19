Article
Best of 2012: Gmail Class Action Suit Filed in Canada Over Privacy Concerns
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
This week we are highlighting the top stories for Business Review North America in 2012. Check back to see which stories make the cut.
A class action suit was filed in October in British Columbia by Wayne Plimmer against Google. Plimmer alleged that Google, through its email application Gmail was infringing on the privacy of those British Columbians that sent emails to Gmail users by using the contents of those emails to advertise to their users. Because of this, Plimmer was suing for $500 per email for breach of copyright.
See the story here:
