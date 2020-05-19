Best Business Banking Apps

Despite security warnings and apprehension, the mobile banking industry is continuously growing not only out of convenience, but also because no one in corporate America exists without a smartphone attached to their ear. Not only are business people relying on and adapting to the simplicity in mobile banking, but younger generations are also using their phones complete transactions and avoid actually walking into a traditional bank.

Here is a guide to the best free mobile banking apps for smartphones.

Bank of America

Bank of America’s Mobile Banking app is available to all customers who are enrolled in Bank of America’s Online Banking feature. Users can view account balances, credit card details, and transaction history, along with transfer funds to other Bank of America accounts and pay bills. Information about nearby locations are also at your fingertips, if needed, using geo-location capabilities. Since the app is custom designed to each device, the user interface matches your phone’s features and makes for an aesthetically pleasing experience.

The app also offers protection against fraudulent activity with their $0 Liability Online Banking Guarantee, so if you ever find yourself victim, professionals are able to ensure mobile banking safety. Additionally, the app features advanced encryption technology so that unwanted users don’t have access to your personal information.

(Available on the iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, BlackBerry, Android smartphones, and Palm Pre.)

Chase

Chase’s Mobile app is available to all customers who are enrolled in Chase Online. Users can view account balances, review transaction history, view check credit card due dates, pay bills, schedule payments though online Bill Pay, transfer money between Chase users, and wire money to other accounts. If you ever find yourself in an unfamiliar area and in need of some cash, the app offers a “Find ATM/Branch” feature using your GPS location, along with a “Contact Us” feature to get access to the bank’s help lines.

Chase Quick Deposit allows bankers to take a photo of the front and bank of an endorsed check to deposit checks anytime and from anywhere. Users also get immediate confirmation that images have successfully uploaded, meaning that you may never need to drive to a brick and mortar bank ever again to make a deposit.

(Available on the iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Android smartphones and BlackBerry.)

Citibank

Citibank offers three separate Citi Mobile apps for members to make any transfers or view account balances, wire money to others and between your own accounts, track credit card rewards, and track Citibank credit card accounts. For those of you who need some extra help, reminders can be set up to be alerted when your account balance goes below a certain amount, when deposits are made, when bills are due, and when Certificates of Deposits mature. You can also schedule credit card payments in advance.

(Available on the iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Palm smartphones, Android devices and BlackBerry.)

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo’s Mobile app allows members to check available balances, credit card activity, pay bills and transfer funds within your own account and to other Wells Fargo account holders. Other features include bank-finding capabilities depending on the types of services needed, so you can find a branch that specifically caters to your required services.

The Wells Fargo CEO (Commercial Electronic Office) Mobile app is available to corporate and business customers and allows users to monitor corporate account balances, approve outgoing payments, manage exception items, reset passwords, and view intraday account activity.

(Available on the iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Palm smartphones, and BlackBerry.)

USAA

USAA’s Mobile app lets users pay bills, transfer funds, trade stocks and deposit checks using the [email protected] program. Other features include a loan calculator, ATM and rental car locator, roadside assistance, and even insurance quotes using Auto Circle. Since USAA supports other insurance offerings, the app offers Home Circle, where users can search for properties for sale and rent, just in case you were in the real estate market looking to find your second or third home.

Also, check out real time stock quotes on your iPad through the USAA mobile app, and even view stock market activity and place a trade if you so fancy.

(Available on the iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Windows Phone 7, and BlackBerry.)