Article
Corporate Finance

Billabong Puts Canadian Retail Operations Up For Sale

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The May edition of The Business Review North America is now live!

Billabong, a surf, skate and skiwear group recently put its Canadian retail operation up for sale. This is another sign that the Company does not expect a takeover to happen. The sale includes the 70-store West 49 chain, purchased by Billabong in 2012 as part of attempt to enter into retail.

Last year Colin Haggerty, head of global retailing was given the daunting task of turning around the chains performance. Apparently he was able to succeed the decline of the Company in recent months.

Six branded Billabong stores will be included in the sale, 18 under the Amnesia banner and two Element branded retail locations will be included as well.

Negotiations of potential takeovers remain in the balance and delays have encouraged Chief Executive Officer, Launa Inman to proceed with plans to sell Billabong.

Read related content:

“The business cannot stand still,” a company spokesman said. “We have previously detailed our plans around transformation and global simplification including retail, and where and when appropriate we will action them.”

The threat of a takeover has been looming since February 2012, with three potential buyers who after seeing the company’s accounts pulled out of the deal.

According to The Austrialian.com “The most recent interested party is a consortium comprising U.S. private equity fund Sycamore Partners and former Billabong Americas chief Paul Naude, however they have allowed a series of deadlines to expire without making a final offer, reducing investor expectation that a deal will be done.”

Source: The Australian

BusinesssalesCanadian businessretail sales
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI