Black Friday Deals and Steals

Black Friday is an age-old tradition that is one of the busiest and most dangerous shopping days of the year. Every year shoppers anxiously camp outside of stores for hours, waiting to stampede inside and snag any doorbuster deal they can find, trampling over anyone or anything that gets in their way. And each year stores up the ante in an attempt to outdo themselves, and their competition.

This year is no exception. Many mega-retailers, such as Wal Mart, are jumping the gun, so to speak, and announcing their holiday sales weeks in advance and even opening their Black Friday doors as early as 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving. So get a jump-start on your holiday shopping and check out what Black Friday deals some of your favorite stores and online retailers are offering.

Online retail giant Amazon.com is embracing the holiday season by offering a “penny-pincher sale,” according to the Los Angeles Times. All phones from Verizon, Sprint and AT&T with a new line of service will be on sale for a penny, including free two-day shipping. The offer will be good through 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Nov. 28 while supplies last, says the Los Angeles Times. Also, shoppers who purchase an eligible hot spot-ready smartphone – which include the Motorola Droid Razr 4G, Samsung Galaxy SII Epic Touch and HTC ThunderBolt 4G – and activate the hot spot feature will receive a $100 Amazon.com gift card.

If you’re looking to grab a coveted Apple product this season Black Friday might be your chance to snag a great deal. "Mark your calendar now, and come back to the Apple Online Store the day after Thanksgiving for some special one-day event," an ad on the Apple website reads, according to pcmag.com. "You'll discover amazing iPad, iPod, and Mac gifts for everyone on your list."

Although the specifics of this one-day sale, which will only occur online, aren’t stated, last year Apple’s sale included $101 off the iMac, MacBook Pro and Macbook Air.

Best Buy is also offering some enticing holiday deals; such as the Sharp 42-inch 1080p LCD HDTV for a mere $199.99 or an assortment of Blu-ray DVD’s for only $4.99.

Another mega-retail giant, Target, is offering doorbuster deals starting at midnight. Its sale includes an Xbox 360 4GB, which will be on sale for $139.99 and an Amazon Kindle Keyboard (with special offers) for only $85.