Boeing continues its support of US veterans with US$10.4mn grant

In support of rehabilitation and recovery programs, Boeing has exceeded its three year commitment of US$25mn by US$2.4mn.

"On Veterans Day and every day, Boeing is committed to supporting military members, veterans and their families," said Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "Our support of veterans and military personnel goes beyond Boeing products and services and includes investing in their transition to civilian life and engaging with their families. With today's grant announcement, we'll help bring workforce transition services, as well as recovery and rehabilitation programs, to veteran communities and their families worldwide."

What will Boeing US$10.4mn investment include?

US$500,000 to Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) and its sister, Corporate America Supports You (CASY) supporting the direct placement of 1,500 military spouses and 2,000 unemployed and underemployed National Guard, reservists and veterans.

US$250,000 to The Independence Fund supporting a peer mentorship program, providing mental health and wellbeing services for combat veterans.

In addition, the grant will also support Australia's Soldier On and the UK's SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity.

Alongside Boeing, Apple and IBM have also been independently working to better support veterans in the US.

In collaboration with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Apple has been working to bring together veterans' health information from hospitals and clinics into one health app, in order to help them gain a better understanding of their health. “This is our chance to show our gratitude for their service,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “By working with the VA to offer Health Records on iPhone, we hope to help those who served have greater peace of mind that their health care is in good hands.”

IBM has also been working to support veterans, with its CEO committing to hire more than 2,000 as part of its New Collar Jobs initiative. In addition to this, via its American Corporate Partners (ACP), hundreds of IBM workers are mentor veterans and military service members transitioning to civilian employment, as well as establishing its own Veterans Employment Accelerator to prepare veterans for careers in advanced data analytics.

