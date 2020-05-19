Article
Corporate Finance

Boeing lines up acquisition of aerospace firm KLX

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US aerospace company Boeing is reportedly nearing a deal that will see the firm acquiring fellow industry operator KLX, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The news comes in the wake of KLX stating that it would be exploring strategic options moving forward late last year that could include the sale of certain assets or the company as a whole.

See also:

KLX’s shares jumped 8% off the back of the announcement to almost $80, whilst Boeing’s stock price remained flat at over $340 per share.

The sources that spoke to the Wall Street Journal expect that a deal may be announced during the course of the coming week.

An acquisition of KLX would both complement Boeing’s fast-growing services business, whilst also being likely to bring more of the firm’s production and manufacturing processes in house.

The company’s services business, launched last year, recorded a revenue of $14.6bn, with the Boeing hoping that this climbs to over $50bn within the next decade.

The news follows the firm’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg revealing in March that Boeing was also looking to acquire Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer, with a deal having not yet come to fruition.

BoeingMergers & AcquisitionsAerospaceKLX
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI