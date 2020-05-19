Article
Corporate Finance

Boeing makes funding pledge for MIT’s new Wright Brothers Wind Tunnel

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced that it will be replacing its Wright Brothers Wind Tunnel, now 79 years old, with a new facility that will become the most advanced and largest academic wind tunnel in the United States.

Aerospace giant Boeing has been named as the lead donor of the project, having offered up $18mn towards its construction – a continuation of the firm’s partnership with MIT that has had a significant impact upon the aerospace industry.

See also:

“Few relationships in aerospace can compare to the ties between MIT and Boeing.” said Greg Hyslop, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Boeing Engineering and Test Technology. “We’re thrilled and gratified to be part of this critically important renovation that will launch our relationship into the second century of aerospace.”

The facility will be developed by the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, retaining the name of the Wright Brothers Wind Tunnel.

“The new Wright Brothers Wind Tunnel will present MIT with a state-of-the-art research and teaching tool for many years to come,” says AeroAstro Department Head, Jaime Peraire. “We greatly appreciate Boeing’s generosity and commitment to future generations of aerospace engineers and their research.”

The new wind tunnel will be constructed on the sight of the old one, with the MIT Museum set to preserve a number of artefacts from the 1938 tunnel in order to retain some of its history.

BoeingMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyWright Brothers Wind TunnelMIT
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI