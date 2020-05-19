Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier hit with further 80% anti-dumping duty

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Bombardier’s CSeries planes have been hit with a further 79.82% anti-dumping duty, taking the total combined tariffs to almost 300% when combined with the 220% countervailing duties that the US Department of Commerce imposed on the Canadian manufacturer last week.

The US Department of Commerce again sided with Boeing in its preliminary determination, ruling that Bombardier dumped its CSeries aircraft into the US, taking advantage of improper governmental subsidies, violating US and global trade laws.

See also:

“This determination confirms that, as Boeing alleged in its petition, Bombardier dumped its aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices,” said Boeing following the ruling.

The combined duty now stands at 299.45% of the price of the CSeries planes. However, for this to imposed onto the import of these models into the US, the International Trade Commission needs to rule in Boeing’s favour, with a final decision expected in early 2018, around the time of the launch of the planes.

Bombardiers shares continued to fall once more following the announcement, however, have since recovered from the 2-cent drop.

The news comes in the same week as Bombardier debuting its new Global 7000 jet in Las Vegas. The Global 7000, priced at $73mn and already sold out until 2021, is specifically designed for private or corporate use and will not be effected by any of the tariffs mentioned, with these exclusive to Bombardier’s CSeries planes. 

Global 7000BombardierUS Department of Commerceanti-dumping duty
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI