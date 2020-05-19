Bombardier secures part of $4.9bn Los Angeles International Airport transit system contract

Bombardier Rail Technologies continues to enjoy success with American airports as Los Angeles awarded it part of a huge contract to build and install a new monorail to move people around the site.

This means that the Canadian firm will have installed such automated people mover (APM) systems in nine out of the 10 busiest airports in the country.

The total contract, awarded by LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS), is valued at approximately $4.9bn, with the work being split into two joint ventures: one for the design-build portion and one for the operations and maintenance portion.

See also:

Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation, commented: “We are proud to be a member of the LINXS team and to partner with Los Angeles International Airport in bringing a new mobility option to the traveling public.

“With this contract, nine of the 10 busiest airports in the United States have chosen Bombardier for their automated transit systems. We are confident that we will deliver Los Angeles a modern and dependable APM system worthy of a world-class airport.”

Bombardier will design and build 44 of its driverless Innovia APM 300 vehicles which will operate on the monorail. It will also supply signalling and communications solutions and has agreed to run and maintain the system for 25 years.