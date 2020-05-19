Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier secures part of $4.9bn Los Angeles International Airport transit system contract

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Bombardier Rail Technologies continues to enjoy success with American airports as Los Angeles awarded it part of a huge contract to build and install a new monorail to move people around the site.

This means that the Canadian firm will have installed such automated people mover (APM) systems in nine out of the 10 busiest airports in the country.

The total contract, awarded by LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS), is valued at approximately $4.9bn, with the work being split into two joint ventures: one for the design-build portion and one for the operations and maintenance portion.

See also:

Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation, commented: “We are proud to be a member of the LINXS team and to partner with Los Angeles International Airport in bringing a new mobility option to the traveling public.

“With this contract, nine of the 10 busiest airports in the United States have chosen Bombardier for their automated transit systems. We are confident that we will deliver Los Angeles a modern and dependable APM system worthy of a world-class airport.”

Bombardier will design and build 44 of its driverless Innovia APM 300 vehicles which will operate on the monorail. It will also supply signalling and communications solutions and has agreed to run and maintain the system for 25 years.

BombardierCanadian manufacturing industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI