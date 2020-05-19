Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier to sell Downsview Property for CAD$816mn

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada’s most significant aerospace manufacturing firm Bombardier has announced that it has agreed to sell its Downsview property in Toronto to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) in a deal worth CAD$816mn.

The sale of the property is part of the company’s continuing cost cutting strategy, having recently taken the decision to sell the majority stake in its CSeries business to Airbus in order to balance the company books.

See also:

“As part of Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan, we have been reviewing our facilities worldwide to ensure we have the most efficient and cost-effective operations necessary to support our growth objectives,” said Alain Bellemare, President and CEO of Bombardier. “Today, we only use about 10% of a 370-acre site at Downsview and bear the entire cost of operating a 7,000-foot runway.”

The agreement will see Bombardier retaining a lease for the operation of the property for the following three years upon closing of the deal, with two additional one-year extension options at the end of this period.

“We’ve successfully reached the halfway point of our turnaround plan with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear focus on execution and growth,” Bellemare continued.

Off the back of this, Bombardier also revealed that it has signed an agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for a long-term lease of a property located at Toronto Pearson International Airport, spanning 38 acres, for a new assembly plant that will be used for its global business jets.

PSPIB are yet to announce any definitive plans for the property location.

BombardierCseriesDownsviewPublic Sector Pension Investment Board
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI