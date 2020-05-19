Bombardier Sells 10 C Series Jetliners

Bombardier Aerospace announced today an order for ten Bombardier C Series jetliners. Consisting of five Bombardier CS100s and five CS300s, purchaser Sweden’s Braathens Aviation plans to rebuild its fleet.

The order is valued at approximately $665 million USD and Braathens has taken the option on an additional 10 CSeries aircraft to be ordered at a later date.

The aircraft, once delivered, will be operated by Braathans Aviation from its base at Broma-Scokholm City Airport.

“The performance and environmental features of Bombardier’s CSeries aircraft will not only strengthen our position as the leading operator at Bromma-Stockholm City Airport, but will allow us to expand our business throughout the region,” said Geir Stormorken, Chairman, Braathens Aviation.

Bombardier’s CSeries aircrafts are designed for the growing 100 to 149 seat market and combine advanced materials, leading-edge technology and methods to meet commercial airline expectations for 2013 forward. Offering a 15 per cent cash operating cost advantage and a 20 per cent fuel burn advantage, the CSeries greatly reduced noise and emissions. This paired with the superior operational flexibility, exceptional airfield performance and range of 5,463 km makes the aircraft exceptionally unique. Seating, inside the aircraft, offers passengers a three plus two, wide body style seating with a single aisle.

The CS100 aircraft is expected to enter service in 2013 while the CS300 in 2014.

“With its order for CSeries aircraft, Braathens Aviation continues to illustrate its deep commitment to its customers and to the community in which it operates,” said Gary R. Scott, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Braathens Aviation’s visionary leaders have chosen the CSeries aircraft’s game-changing technologies and 21st century design to help them deliver on their commitments, and we at Bombardier appreciate their confidence.”