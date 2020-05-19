Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier Transportation secures $288mn contract extension with MTA

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Bombardier Transportation, a subsidiary of the leading Canadian aerospace giant, has revealed that it has secured a new contract extension from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

The contract, valued at $288mn, will see Bombardier Transportation continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Brunswick and Camden transit lines of the Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) rail system.

See also:

“We look forward to continuing to fulfill the mission of MTA by providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation with world-class customer service,” Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation.

The latest contact extends Bombardier Transportation’s existing services on the rail network, having first been awarded the contract in 2012. The work includes and will continue to include looking after the rail fleet, customer service, and facility maintenance, in addition to overseeing the conservation of the infrastructure itself.

The company provides similar operations for a range of metro networks across North America, including Metrolinx/GO in Toronto, SunRail in Florida, RiverLINE in New Jersey, and COASTER and SPRINTER in California, amongst others.

Further, the news of the contract extension with MTA comes just days after Bombardier Transportation was awarded a new $305mn contract to extend the PHX Sky Train Phoenix at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

This will include the construction of two new stations, an expansion of the system’s maintenance facility, and supply of 24 more of its Bombardier Innova APM 200 transit vehicles.

MetroBombardier TransportationmtaMaryland
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI