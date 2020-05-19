Article
Corporate Finance

Bombardier Transportation secures $54mn renovation contract from Via Rail

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian passenger rail transportation firm Via Rail has awarded Bombardier’s Transportation unit a new $54mn renovation contract that will see Bombardier required to upgrade 17 of Via's existing train cars.

First built in the 1950s, the cars will receive upgrades that will transform them into next-generation models, drastically improving the standard of transportation for Via's customers.

See also:

“Thanks to the federal government funding received by Via Rail, we are ensuring that we remain the most accessible intercity transportation service in Canada by offering universal accessibility based on the highest standards,” said VIA Rail President and Chief Executive Officer, Yves Desjardins-Siciliano.

Bombardier will be required to implement a range of accessibility features in line with modern standards including two wheelchair lifts and an accessible washroom, alongside display screens, Wi-Fi, an improved heating system and other new features.

“Canadians expect and are entitled to a passenger rail network that is safe, efficient, affordable – and, above all, accessible,” said Canadian Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau.The Government of Canada is proud to support Via Rail as it takes this important step towards helping make train travel more accessible and efficient for the entire population.”

The 17 cars are expected to be successfully renovated by 2020, with work set to take place at Bombardier’s La Pocatière plant.

Bombardier TransportationVIA Rail
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI