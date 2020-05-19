A breakdown of Canada's GDP

The GDP in Canada was worth 1550.54 billion US dollars in 2015 and represents 2.50 percent of the world’s economy. GDP in Canada averaged 599.85 billion USD from 1960 to 2015, with its highest year being 2013, at 1837.44 billion USD and its lowest year being 40.77 billion USD.

GDP from Transport in Canada increased to 74645 million CAD in August from 74397 million CAD in July of 2016. GDP from Transport in Canada averaged 59667.72 million CAD from 1997 to 2016, with its highest year being 2016 and its lowest year being 1997.

In July of 2016 GDP from Agriculture was 26845 million CAD which had decreased to 26659 million CAD by August 2016. The lowest recorded GDP in Agriculture was 2002 at 17867 million CAD and the highest was August 2013 at 28281 million CAD. GDP from Agriculture averaged 22440.04 million CAD from 1997 to 2016.

Canadian construction GDP averaged 95663.65 million CAD from 1997 to 2016. In July 2016, it was recorded at 113471 million CAD and in August of the same year it was recorded at 113898 million CAD. The GDP from construction was recorded at an all-time high of 125158 million CAD in July 2014 and at an all-time low of 61200 million CAD of January 1997.

GDP from manufacturing was at its lowest in June 2009, at 149258 million CAD and at its highest in October 2000, at 201185 million CAD. In August 2016 GDP decreased to 175881 million CAD after being recorded at 176002 million CAD in July 2016.

GDP from mining in Canada averaged at 118741.94 CAD million from 1997 to 2016. Its lowest recorded year was 1997, at 99541 million CAD and its highest recorded year was 2014, at 142432 million CAD.

Photo credit: Yasmeen