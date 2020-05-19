Article
Corporate Finance

Broadcom to acquire CA Technologies in $18.9bn deal

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading global semiconductor firm Broadcom has revealed that it has agreed financial terms to acquire CA Technologies in a deal valued at $18.9bn.

CA Technologies is considered to be one of the world’s leading providers of IT management software and solutions, helping organisations of all sizes to develop and manage complex IT frameworks that in turn help companies to enhance their competitiveness and productivity.

See also:

“This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom.

“With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses.”

The acquisition comes just four months after US President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm that was valued at $103bn, citing national security as the reasoning behind this.

As a result, the CA deal will provide Broadcom with alternative means of expansion that the company has been looking for, obtaining the firm’s entire operational portfolio that spans across 40 different countries.

“We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom,” said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. “This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry.”

ITTechnologyMergers & AcquisitionsBroadcom
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI