Article
Corporate Finance

Canada: The New Hot Spot for U.S. Vacationers due to Falling Dollar

By qqtqtqt etqt
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

When it comes to traveling and choosing a vacation spot, Americans are no longer opting for white, sandy beaches and 80 degree weather. Instead, due to the falling dollar, Canada seems to be the new hot spot for U.S. travelers. According to Statistics Canada, U.S. vacationers are searching for a destination that they can not only enjoy, but also afford—they’ve found it in Canada! Specifically, popular locations throughout the country seem to be Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

Dollar Down, Tourism Up

The Canadian dollar has fallen—quite a bit. From 94 cents US last July to under 80 cents today, Canada has become a cheap destination for U.S. vacationers. In particular, same-day car trips from the United States have increased by 5.4 percent. Though Quebec has become a city of choice with a 10 percent leap in visitors, British Columbia and Ontario have become the front runners in the race with 207,093 and 382,504 U.S. travelers, respectively.

RELATED TOPIC: Canada’s Top Five Travel Destinations 

More Bang for Your Buck

Just in February alone, 12,000 passports were scanned heading into Canada—that’s an astounding 20 percent increase from the previous year. When it comes to shopping and taking part in tourist attractions, U.S. vacationers want to spend less, but still create a trip that can be memorable. For instances, whale watching begins in April and is expected to be in high demand.

RELATED TOPIC: BC to Fill 101,000 Tourism Jobs by 2020 

Invasion of the U.S. Vacationer

At British Columbia’s busiest border crossing, you’ll be sure to quickly notice one common element: American license plates. Canada may be the new hot spot for U.S. vacationers due to the falling dollar, but how long will this trend last?

Let's Connect!

 

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!

 

 

British ColumbiaCanadaOntarioQuebec
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI