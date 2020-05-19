Canada Post Workers Threaten to Strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has served the 72-hour strike notice. Able to strike as early as Thursday at 11:59 PM, the CUPW delivered a final offer to Canada Post in an effort to prevent the interruption of mail.

A postal workers strike vote resulted in 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike. This reflects an overwhelming majority of postal workers that believe Canada Post management must address demands of the union to resolve problems in the workplace. Issues under debate include injury and sick leave harassment, forced overtime, inadequate rotation of duties, improper staffing and more that lead to health problems says the CUPW.

“We reminded management that we remain totally opposed to their proposal for the elimination of sick leave and the imposition of the short-term disability plan. We also told the Corporation that the Union continues to reject the Corporation's proposal for a 22% reduction in the starting wage rate for future hires and two-tier benefits and pensions for current temporary employees and future hires,” said the CUPW in an official statement.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

Canada Post claims that the CUPW’s latest offer is “out of touch with challenges facing Canada Post.” Stating that its offer is being interpreted incorrectly, Canada Post clarified what its offer provides.

“Canada Post’s offer provides:

Annual wage increases leading to a top rate of $26 per hour for both new and existing employees;

A defined benefit pension plan for both new and existing employees despite a $3.2-billion solvency deficit;

Up to seven weeks vacation;

Job security for both new and existing employees.

With in excess of 17% Lettermail volume decline since 2006, Canada Post’s challenges are well understood.”

As negotiations continue, hopefully Canada Post and the CUPW will be able to come to an agreement before Friday.