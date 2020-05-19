Canada Real Estate Remains Promising for Foreign Investors

Mortgage and housing market expert, Marcus Arkan, who also works as the CTO of Syndicate Mortgages, has recently presented his view on opportunities available for foreign investors in Canada’s housing market. According to Mr. Arkan, local housing markets are not only filled with plenty of diverse opportunities, but investment does not require going through a hefty and complicated process.



Mr. Arkan’s opinion is backed by New York Time’s international real estate article that also highlights the investment opportunities for foreign investors, especially from the US. “While the market is no longer in its red hot state it was about a year ago, it actually improves the chances for foreign investors. The market is softening and there is plenty of price adjustment. Still, Canada mortgage rates are lower and people are interested in buying.”



The New York Times article states that the Vancouver market is attractive for foreign investors. According to it, nearly 25% of the buyers seeking property in Vancouver are from foreign countries. However, it also pointed out a minor drop in foreign investment due to several different factors recently. “Last year, mortgage rule changes were a nightmare for many of the buyers and investors. Of course, there were some pretty ugly predictions made by some of the analysts. However, there are plenty of local markets that have proven their resilience to all these factors,” Mr. Arkan explains.



In this aspect, Financial Post also published an article that discusses the prospects of real estate investment in Canada. The article highlights the difference between buying a property directly as an owner and investing through listed securities such as REITs. “There are a number of REITS in Vancouver and Toronto. They are popular due to the transparency and liquidity they offer to all kinds of investors,” Mr. Arkan added.



However, Mr. Arkan also stated some of the drawbacks of REITs when compared to private investments. He said that public real estate is more prone to stock market conditions and downturn. While private real estate does offer higher returns and more control, liquidity and fee are major concerns that keep investors away from the option.



Conclusively, Mr. Arkan emphasized the importance of consulting a housing market expert before making an investment in any of Canada's markets.



