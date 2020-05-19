Article
Corporate Finance

Canada recalls Bombay Sapphire gin over excessive alcohol content

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin have been recalled across Canada for containing too much alcohol. A batch of the popular gin was found to hold nearly twice the amount of advertised alcohol.

According to officials, the 1.14 litre bottle of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin should have had 40 percent alcohol content by volume. The actual figure was 77 percent.

Bacardi, the drinks company that distributes the popular gin, said the affected batch was believed to have only been sold in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said no illnesses associated with the gin had been reported.

After the nationwide recall was issued, the province of Ontario was the first to remove the gin from stores. "One batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume," the Ontario Liquor Control Board said in a statement. "As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has advised that the recalled gin should be thrown out or returned to the shop where it was purchased.

Source: BBC News

