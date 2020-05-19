Canada Telemarketers to Pay for Industry Investigation Costs

Enforcement of the National Do Not Call List by the CRTC is being taken off taxpayer’s plates and handed to the telemarketing industry.

Operations for the National Do Not Call List are currently funded completely by the telemarketing industry, while enforcement for the list is funded by the government. Legislation introduced yesterday in the House of Commons through provisions in the Jobs, Growth and Long-term Prosperity Act will allow the CRTC to recover investigation costs from the telemarketing industry in pursuit of upholding the Do Not Call List.

"The National Do Not Call List is a successful program that many Canadians rely on to protect them from unwanted telemarketing calls," said the Honourable Christian Paradis, Minister of Industry and Minister of State (Agriculture). "Today's announcement reinforces our government's commitment to protecting consumers."

These amendments are still subject to approval by Parliament, but following passage the new legislation would specifically allow the CRTC to create fees to offset investigation and enforcement fees. A consultation on how these fees will be set up is expected to occur over the summer while fees would start being applied on April 1st, 2013.

The National Do Not Call List has been in effect in Canada since 2008 and allows Canadians free registry to reduce unsolicited telephone calls, specifically from the telemarketing industry. Telemarketers in Canada are not allowed to contact Canadians on the list.