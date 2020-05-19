Canada, US and Mexico promise to boost clean energy

Tomorrow, the United States, Canada and Mexico will promise to generate half their overall electricity from clean energy.

"We believe it is an aggressive goal, but that it is achievable continent-wide," Brian Deese, senior advisor to US President Barack Obama, said yesterday.

He added that in 2015, clean energy (wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear power) accounted for 37 percent of the three countries’ electricity.

In the United States clean energy currently produces around a third of total output, putting it behind Canada, but ahead of Mexico.

Deese has said the rise in the coming years will be "principally driven by renewables and energy efficiency."

In Canada, hydropower generates approximately 59% of electricity and nuclear power another 16%.

Justin Trudeau, Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet in Ottawa for the North American Leaders Summit tomorrow morning under a climate of economic uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Chaired for the first time by Trudeau (leader of Canada's Liberal Party) following his election in November, the summit will also be Obama's last before he steps down in January.





Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine