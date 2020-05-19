Article
Corporate Finance

Canada, US and Mexico promise to boost clean energy

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Tomorrow, the United States, Canada and Mexico will promise to generate half their overall electricity from clean energy.

"We believe it is an aggressive goal, but that it is achievable continent-wide," Brian Deese, senior advisor to US President Barack Obama, said yesterday.

He added that in 2015, clean energy (wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear power) accounted for 37 percent of the three countries’ electricity.

In the United States clean energy currently produces around a third of total output, putting it behind Canada, but ahead of Mexico.

Deese has said the rise in the coming years will be "principally driven by renewables and energy efficiency."

In Canada, hydropower generates approximately 59% of electricity and nuclear power another 16%.

Justin Trudeau, Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will meet in Ottawa for the North American Leaders Summit tomorrow morning under a climate of economic uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Chaired for the first time by Trudeau (leader of Canada's Liberal Party) following his election in November, the summit will also be Obama's last before he steps down in January.

 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Canada clean energyCanada US MexicoBrian Deese senior advisor Brian Deese
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI