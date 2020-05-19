Article
Corporate Finance

Canada’s BGIS to take on Carillion’s UK facilities management contracts

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Ontario-based property management firm BGIS has announced that it is set to acquire a significant proportion of Carillion’s facilities management contracts located in the United Kingdom.

The facilities will include a portfolio spanning the hospital, education, justice, transport and emergency services markets, with approximately 2,500 Carillion employees set to retain their jobs.

"We are excited to welcome the more than 2500 Carillion employees that will join the BGIS team upon closing,” said Gord Hicks, Chief Executive Officer, BGIS. “This deal provides continuity of services for a large number of customers providing critical infrastructure within the UK Market.”

The acquisition is in line with BGIS’s strategy of continuing to expand its services on the global stage in the aim of becoming a leading global real estate and facilities management service provider.

“With this transaction, we look forward to building a large presence in the UK facilities management market and providing customers with the same industry leading service and capabilities that we do throughout the globe,” said Mark Marquis, Chief Commercial Officer BGIS.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2018.

