Canada's biggest infrastructure projects

In a bid to revitalise the economy, Canada will increase its spending on infrastructure projects by an extra $81 billion over the next 12 years, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

"This is unprecedented in our history. And it comes at a time when the need is great," Morneau told the House of Commons as he presented a fiscal update. He also added that he wanted to invest for long-term success.

We consulted a ‘Top 100 Projects for 2016’ list from ReNew Canada for a look at some of things that that the government may invest in from now until 2027/28. Here are the top 10 projects for 2016:

Eglinton Crosstown LRT – $9,100,000,000 Site C Clean Energy Project - $8,775,000,000 Muskrat Falls Project - $7,650,000,000 Romaine Complex - $6,500,000,000 Keeyask Hydroelectric Project - $6,500,000,000 6. Southwest Calgary Ting Road - $5,000,000,000 Bipole III Transmission Line - $4,600,000,000 Green Line LRT - $4,500,000,000 New Champlain Bridge Corridor Project - $4,230,000,000 Turcot Interchange - $3,670,000,000

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine