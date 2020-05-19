Article
Canada's biggest infrastructure projects

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
In a bid to revitalise the economy, Canada will increase its spending on infrastructure projects by an extra $81 billion over the next 12 years, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

"This is unprecedented in our history. And it comes at a time when the need is great," Morneau told the House of Commons as he presented a fiscal update. He also added that he wanted to invest for long-term success.

We consulted a ‘Top 100 Projects for 2016’ list from ReNew Canada for a look at some of things that that the government may invest in from now until 2027/28. Here are the top 10 projects for 2016:

  1. Eglinton Crosstown LRT – $9,100,000,000
  2. Site C Clean Energy Project - $8,775,000,000
  3. Muskrat Falls Project - $7,650,000,000
  4. Romaine Complex - $6,500,000,000
  5. Keeyask Hydroelectric Project - $6,500,000,000
  6. 6. Southwest Calgary Ting Road - $5,000,000,000
  7. Bipole III Transmission Line - $4,600,000,000
  8. Green Line LRT - $4,500,000,000
  9.  New Champlain Bridge Corridor Project - $4,230,000,000
  10.  Turcot Interchange - $3,670,000,000

 

