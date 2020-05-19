Article
Corporate Finance
Canada's most reputable companies 2016
By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Forbes has released a list of the most respected companies in Canada, based on data from the Reputation Institute (RI), a reputation-management consulting firm based in Boston.
Here are the top 10 Canadian Firms on RI’s list of Most Reputable Companies In Canada:
3. Tim Hortons
4. Westjet
7. McCain Foods
8. Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix)
10. RONA
