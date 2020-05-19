Canada's most reputable companies 2016

Forbes has released a list of the most respected companies in Canada, based on data from the Reputation Institute (RI), a reputation-management consulting firm based in Boston.

Here are the top 10 Canadian Firms on RI’s list of Most Reputable Companies In Canada:

1. Home Hardware

2. Porter Airlines

3. Tim Hortons

4. Westjet

5. High Liner Foods

6. Canadian Tire

7. McCain Foods

8. Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix)

9. Jean Coutu Group

10. RONA



