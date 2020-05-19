Canada’s national pension plan up 0.7% since June

In the release of its latest quarterly results, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has recorded $328.2bn in assets in the CPP Fund at the end of September, up 0.7% compared to the $326.5bn recorded at the end of June.

The additional $1.7bn generated over the quarter came from all kinds of investments throughout the Fund’s portfolio. However, the 6.6% appreciation of the Canadian dollar compared to the US dollar had a somewhat detrimental impact to these gains.

“Equities advanced internationally ‎during the quarter moderated by negative Canadian fixed income and foreign currency returns,” said Mark Machin, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

“The Fund delivered a modest return with contributions from all of our major investment programs as our teams pursued a number of select transactions setting the stage for added future growth.”

As a result of the latest results, the Fund is now up 2.5% through the first six months of the fiscal year, demonstrating continual strong performance when compared with its average growth rate of 6.9% over the past decade and 11.8% over the past five years.