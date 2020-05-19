Article
Corporate Finance

Canada’s national pension plan up 0.7% since June

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the release of its latest quarterly results, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has recorded $328.2bn in assets in the CPP Fund at the end of September, up 0.7% compared to the $326.5bn recorded at the end of June.

The additional $1.7bn generated over the quarter came from all kinds of investments throughout the Fund’s portfolio. However, the 6.6% appreciation of the Canadian dollar compared to the US dollar had a somewhat detrimental impact to these gains.

See also:

“Equities advanced internationally ‎during the quarter moderated by negative Canadian fixed income and foreign currency returns,” said Mark Machin, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

“The Fund delivered a modest return with contributions from all of our major investment programs as our teams pursued a number of select transactions setting the stage for added future growth.”

As a result of the latest results, the Fund is now up 2.5% through the first six months of the fiscal year, demonstrating continual strong performance when compared with its average growth rate of 6.9% over the past decade and 11.8% over the past five years.

CanadaCPPIBPension
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI