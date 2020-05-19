Article
Corporate Finance

Canada’s ongoing billion-dollar oil & gas projects

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The oil & gas industry has continued to be key to the Canadian economy through 2017, with a number of major infrastructure projects currently underway across the country.

Here are three of the largest oil & gas projects currently under construction across the country as we head into 2018.

1) Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion – Kinder Morgan

Despite numerous setbacks and delays from a number of ongoing social and regulatory battles, Kinder Morgan has continued to commit to the completion of its Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

Most recently, the company announced that it would be selling $200mn in shares in the aim of raising the funds necessary to continue the construction of the pipeline that has a current estimated total cost of $7.4bn.

See also:

2) Alberta Petrochemical project - Inter Pipeline

Just this week, Inter Pipeline announced that it will be undertaking its largest project to date in the construction of Canada’s first ever propane-to-plastics plant.

Costing $3.5bn, the facility is expected to take 22,000 barrels of propane per day, converting this into 525,000 tonnes of polymer grade plastics annually.

3) Kirby North Phase 1 Oil Sands project – Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources resumed with the Kirby North Phase 1 project in 2016 after the project was put on hold during the current industry downturn.

With the development expected to cost a further $650mn, total investment on the project is forecast to exceed $1.35bn.

Honourable mentions

The two largest Canadian oil & gas construction projects were abandoned this year, with Petronas having pulled the plug on its $36bn British Columbia LNG Project in July, whilst TransCanada halted the construction of its $16bn Energy East Pipeline Project.

Canadian Natural ResourcesTrans Mountain PipelineLNGPetronas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI