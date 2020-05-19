Article
Corporate Finance

Canada's richest people 2017

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian Business has collated its 18th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals and families in the country. We summarised its findings:

1. Thomson Family

Net Worth: $39.13 billion

 

2. Galen Weston

Net Worth: $13.22 billion

 

3. Saputo Family

Net Worth: $10.61 billion

 

4. Rogers Family

Net Worth: $9.13 billion

 

5. Garrett Camp

Net Worth: $8.93 billion

 

6. Joseph Tsai

Net Worth: $8.27 billion

 

7. Irving Family

Net Worth: $7.65 billion

 

8. Desmarais Family

Net Worth: $6.71 billion

 

9. Richardson Family

Net Worth: $5.95 billion

 

10. James Pattison

Net Worth: $5.74 billion

 

 

 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the December 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [Canadian Business]

Top 10wealth
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI