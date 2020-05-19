Article
Canada's wheat crop is up by 10.5 percent, and other agricultural facts

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Yesterday, Statistics Canada reported that wheat production in Canada has increased by 10.5 percent to a near record-breaking 30.5 million tons this year. According to the agency. It’s only the second time in 25 years that a Canadian farmer has generated more than 30 million tons of wheat.

“We’ve got oodles and oodles of wheat,” said Ken Ball, Senior Commodity Futures Adviser at PI Financial, as quoted by Bloomberg.

 Didn’t know that Canada’s wheat production had rapidly increased? Here’s a few other little known agricultural facts about Canada:

  1. Canada is the 4th largest agricultural exporter in the world
  2. The agriculture and agri-food industry employs 2.2 million Canadians
  3. USDA estimates 2016/17 Canada rapeseed production at 17.6 million metric tons, up 7.3 percent from last month
  4. July soil moisture across the western prairies continues to be ideal with over 90 percent of both rapeseed and wheat rated in good to excellent condition in Saskatchewan and over 83 percent in Alberta
  5. US exports of agricultural products to Canada in FY 2015 were $21.3 billion
  6. There are approximately 4 million beef cattle in Canada
  7.  Canada’s flax production is estimated at 576,000 mt

 

