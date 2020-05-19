Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian Auto industry continues to rise with General Motors leading the way

By Jonathan Dyble
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

July has seen a 4.9% rise in Canadian auto sales, with the likes of General Motors, Nissan and Toyota all benefitting, whilst seeing their US sales continue to slump.

General Motors (GM) have seen the biggest increase, selling 25,852 units in the previous month, up 21.6% from July 2016. The continued rise in sales throughout 2017 has seen GM Experience a 16.4% increase in the first seven months of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

“It is like we have sold an extra months' worth of retail sales so far this year,” GM Canada’s Vice President of Sales, John Roth, revealed in a statement.

See Also:

GM’s emphatic sales margins can largely be attributed to the impressive performance of their crossover SUV range which has improved in the US by 9% whilst general auto sales in the country have declined 18% this year.

However, Nissan and Toyota have also recorded increases, with sales up 10.7% and 3.8% respectively.

President of Global Automakers of Canada, David Adams, has said he expects that the current growth trend will continue, attributing much of it Canada’s recent economic growth.

“The Canadian market is trended upwards. Part of it has been due to Canada's brightening economic fortunes.”

GDP growth levels in Canada have surged of late, with latest figures recording growth at 3.7%, growing 0.6% in the month of May alone, with levels expected to be sustained, largely driven by the manufacturing sector with a 1.1% rise in activity.

CanadaToyotaNissanGeneral Motors
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI