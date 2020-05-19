Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian auto sales slips 1.5 percent lower in May

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada’s May auto sales edged 1.5 percent lower on an annual basis, which is the first monthly decline since December 2015. However, the industry could still hit a new record this year, analysts wrote on Wednesday.

Total Canadian auto sales dropped to 194,866 vehicles last month, with General Motors Co GM.N reporting a 16.4 percent year over year decline. This reduction is partly because May 2016 has two fewer selling days than the same month a year earlier, said analyst Dennis DesRosiers.

On Wednesday, Fiat Automobiles FCHA.MI said it sold a monthly record of 31,724 vehicles in May. This total is up 0.3 percent compared with the same month in 2015. On the same day, Ford Motor Co F. M reported a slight increase in May auto sales in Canada, while Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T had a 5 percent rise in sales.

Although there was a decline in May auto-sales, year-to-date figures rose 5.6 percent to 798,089 vehicles sold during the first five months of 2016, compared with the same period a year earlier.

In April, total Canadian industry sales surpassed 200,000 light vehicles (the most in a month).

In a May report, TD Economics said the industry was on track for another sales record in 2016.

"A new record at the end of 2016 is still possible," DesRosiers commented.

Bill Rinna senior manager, North American Forecasts at LMC Automotive said, "we believe Canada is still on pace for a record year, which we expect to finish at 1.94 million light vehicles sold". 
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Canada auto industryBill Rinna senior managerDennis DesRosiers analystCanada auto sales
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI