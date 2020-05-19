Canadian Business Owners Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Though St. Patrick’s Day may not seem like a typical holiday for boosting sales, small business owners in Canada are doing their part to earn a little extra green by cashing in on various festivities. Whether it’s via baked goods or costumes, there are a handful of entrepreneurs who are not only catering their products to the popular March celebration, but ones who are also doing it successfully.

Get a Load of These Cupcakes

Shelia Comer, the owner of Pink Ribbon Bakery in New Westminster, British Columbia, plans for a busy St. Patrick’s Day. She and her workers will dress up for the celebration, sporting glasses, hats and necklaces—anything that may help to depict the holiday.

Though the Pink Ribbon Bakery does offer treats for children, it’s the other desserts that really generate excitement. For example, to satisfy the masses, Comer creates alcohol-infused bake goods, such as maple bourbon bacon cupcakes, Irish Cream cake and chocolate Guinness cake. These specialty sweets are only available on St. Patrick’s Day and help the Pink Ribbon Bakery to sell five to six times more products than most days.

Dress to Impress

You may think that adults only don a costume during Halloween season—you’d be wrong. In fact, an online costume store out of Montreal, Oya Costumes is able to keep busy year-round thanks to their costume options that celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Various outfits offered by the store include sexy and strange pieces, dog costumes and green lipstick.

Knot Your Average Accessory

Business often slows down after Christmas for Michelle Johnson, owner and operator of Tied in Knots Crochet. However, once the first few days of January hit, the Moncton, New Brunswick resident begins getting orders to accommodate the needs of those wanting to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Specifically, she offers a leprechaun hat, bow tie, and a furry red beard that is conveniently detachable.

Don’t Forget to Wear Green

Are you planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year? Whether you’re considering eating a piece of chocolate Guinness cake or putting your dog in a festive costume, don’t forget to add a little green to your outfit—or you just might get pinched!

