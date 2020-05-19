Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian businessman Lafiti invests $350mn in Mclaren Group

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The McLaren Group has confirmed that Michael Lafiti, a highly regarded Canadian businessman, has invested £203.8mn (CAD$350.25mn) in the firm through his Nidala company.

The investment will see Lafiti becoming a 10% shareholder in the McLaren Group that includes the McLaren Formula 1 team, the road car company and the Applied Technologies division.

See also:

“I have been an admirer of the McLaren brand and its businesses for some time,” Lafiti said. “McLaren is a unique organization in automotive, racing and technology with exciting long-term growth prospects, which is why I have made this investment. I am proud to be part of McLaren and this incredible brand.”

McLaren states that the funds will significantly strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support its ambitious growth plans.

“This injection of capital is a vote of confidence in our future strategy and the group remains as focused as ever in positioning for growth,” said Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, McLaren Group Executive Chairman. “We are delighted Michael Latifi has joined the McLaren family.”

Lafiti’s son Nicholas currently competes as a driver in Forumla Two, also acting as Force India’s reserve driver.

AutomotiveinvestmentMichael LafitiMcLaren
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI