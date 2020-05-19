Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian cannabis market could top the country’s liquor market

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to a new report from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the legal recreational cannabis market could be worth as much as $6.5bn by 2020, forecasting that 800,000 kilograms will be consumed annually.

By contrast, the Canadian alcoholic spirits market was valued at $5.1bn in 2017, whilst Canadian wine sales reached $7bn last year.

See also:

“We believe that by 2020, the legal market for adult-use cannabis will approach $6.5 billion in retail sales,” CIBC said. “For context, this is greater than the amount of spirits sold in this country, and approaches wine in scale.”

CIBC reveals that currently Canadians consume 60,000 kilograms of legal marijuana annually for medical purposes. However, the impending legalization of marijuana is expected to transform the market.

This is a key reason as to why a number of Canadian firms operating within the market have made significant investments in recent times, most namely with Aurora Cannabis’ $1.1bn acquisition of industry counterpart CanniMed.

However, despite this investment from private firms, CIBC estimates that provincial governments will hold the lion share of the legal cannabis market.

“The provinces will hold all the cards when it comes to distribution… In fact, we estimate that provincial governments will capture a stunning 70% of industry profits,” the report reads.

CIBCCannabis
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI