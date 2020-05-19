Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian economy feeling effects of Brexit

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canada is beginning to feel the effect of the UK’s recent decision to leave the European Union.

“We estimate that confidence and financial spillovers from a ‘leave’ result could shave 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points off GDP growth for the U.S. and Canada in the second half of 2016,” TD Economics said in a message to investors.

The Canadian dollar is slightly weaker, down a penny after opening at 78.42 cents. In contrast, the Japanese Yen has risen after the vote, showing an increase of 3.77 percent.

The TSX index closed at 14,071.49 before the last UK referendum vote was collected on June 23. Following the vote, the TSX index hit a low of 13,790.71, dropping almost 300 points before levelling off at 13,930, a drop of roughly 1.5 percent.

The banks which fell furthest in S&P/TSX composite index are the Bank of Montreal (fell by 2.2 percent) and the Bank of Novia Scotia (fell by 2.3 percent).

In a press release, the governors of central banks from the G7 countries said they are working to ensure “adequate liquidity and ensure financial stability.”

“We also have bilateral standing swap arrangements with other central banks to be able to provide liquidity in foreign currencies, if required” said Martin Bégin, senior media relation’s consultant for the Bank of Canada.

The exact strategy and measures taken by the Bank of Canada will be determined based on continual monitoring of market conditions.
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Brexit Canada economyBrexit CanadaTSX BrexitMartin Bégin
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI