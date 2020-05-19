Article
Canadian Manufacturing Industry Sees 0.4% Growth in September

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Statistics Canada announced today that manufacturing in Canada saw its sales advance 0.4 per cent to $49.8 billion in September. The increase was led primarily by higher production in aerospace and increased sales in primary metals.

Increases in sales were reported in eight of 21 manufacturing industries analysed. In comparison to September 2011, manufacturing saw even more increases this September, up 18.2 per cent.

Although aerospace and the parts industry led increases, not all sectors of the manufacturing industry recorded enhanced sales. Motor vehicle assembly saw a decrease in sales 3.6 per cent to $4.6 billion. Fortunately, motor vehicle assembly has seen steady growth since the economic downturn in late 2008. In 2012, motor vehicle assembly total sales have reached $40.4 billion which is the highest amount of sales since 2007.

 

Provincially, manufacturing sales increased in Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba through September. Quebec led provinces with a sales increase of 4.2 per cent, Manitoba came in with a 3.7 per cent advance and Alberta recorded a 1.9 per cent gain. In Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador, manufacturing sales decreased, 0.9 per cent and 18.1 per cent respectively.

The Canadian manufacturing industry saw improvement in unfilled orders, which decreased 0.3 per cent to $62 billion in September.  Individually, the machinery industry’s unfilled orders declined 2.3 per cent and the aerospace product and parts industry also saw a decrease, down 0.7 per cent. 

