Canadian Tire Voluntarily Recalls CFL Bulbs

Canadian Tire is voluntarily recalling Blue Planet Soft White Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) bulbs with the product # 052-5120, 052-5121, 052-5124, 052-5128 and 052-5510, that also bear an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listing of E320329 with a control number of 7G86. Only Blue Planet Soft White CFL bulbs of the above listed product numbers, UL listing and control numbers are affected by this recall.

The product number, UL listing and control number can be found on the base of the bulb. It has been determined that the products are not authorized to bear these UL markings. All other combinations of UL listing and control numbers are not affected by this recall.

Customers are asked to discontinue using the affected Blue Planet Soft White CFL bulbs and return the product to any Canadian Tire store for refund.

Edited by: Kristin Craik