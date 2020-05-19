Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian Utilities sells electricity plants for $CA835mn

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian Utilities, the Calgary based energy company, has announced an agreement for the sale of its fossil fuel based electricity generation portfolio.

Heartland Generation Ltd., an affiliate of US-based Energy Capital Partners, will pay approximately CA$835mn (US$620.5mn) for Canadian Utilities’ portfolio, with the sale expected to close, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions, in the second half of 2019.

“We are impressed by the portfolio’s high-quality assets and strong operating history,” said Tyler Reeder, Managing Partner, Energy Capital Partners. “We look forward to partnering with the portfolio’s talented management team and employees and to continuing to provide a high level of service to the portfolio’s offtakers and customers.”

SEE ALSO:

The deal includes 11 partly and fully owned electricity generating plants, both coal and natural gas powered, mostly in Alberta, with one each in B.C. and Ontario. Together, the facilities have a generating capacity of approximately 2,100 MW. As reported by CBC, the deal comes after a strategic review the company undertook of its power plants, and leaves it with 250MW of electricity generation across 5 remaining facilities; 1 in Canada, and 2 each in Australia and Mexico.

Siegfried Kiefer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Utilities, said: “These assets provide reliable and affordable energy to customers across Canada and I want to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication to operating these assets to the highest standards. We are focused on building a globally diversified portfolio of energy-related infrastructure assets. Continually evaluating our business model and strategies ensures we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in markets at home and abroad.”

Canadian Utilities trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CU”.

EnergyCanadian Utilitieselectricity generationEnergy Capital Partners
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI