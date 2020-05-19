Cannabis industry conference begins countrywide tour

Last weekend, Cannabis Canada Association kicked off its inaugural Cannabis Canada Forums. The organisation aims for the events to “showcase business opportunities within Canada’s emerging Cannabis industry”. The Forums will take place across various Canadian locations during 2017.

Aimed at the general business community and public, the Forum offers the latest information on licensed producers, medical advances, legislation, and business opportunities. Ottawa Shaw Conference Centre hosted the first Forum on 28-29 April. The conference featured businesses such as information centres, security firms and construction companies. Naturally, cannabis producers were present too.

Shane Morris, Vice-President of Hydropothecary (licensed medical marijuana producer) said: "Where we're seeing [regarding] our own potential here in the Gatineau-Ottawa region is we'll be in a position to grow and meet that need, take a portion of that market, and be able to reinvest into jobs, growth and development here in our facility".

Alongside financial opportunities, the Ottawa conference also focused on social responsibility and legal issues around marijuana use. Ottawa Police Service Supt. Paul Johnson gave a keynote speech. "If it's commercialised properly, it will help eliminate or reduce the black market. And that's one of the good things," Johnston told CBC News.

The next forum will take place in Winnipeg on 5-6 May. The RBC Convention Centre will host the event. The forum will follow the format of the Ottawa one: the first day will have industry focused sessions, the second will provide the general public with an insight into the cannabis industry.

The Forum will also visit Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton/Calgary, Regina/Saskatoon, Montreal, and Halifax. Visit the Cannabis Canada Forums site for more information.