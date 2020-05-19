Article
Corporate Finance

Canopy Growth’s quarterly sales up 123%

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canopy Growth, Canada’s largest licensed cannabis producer, revealed that it turned a profit in its Q3 financial announcements, with a 123% rise in its quarterly revenue.

Revenue reached $21.7bn during the three months ended 30 December, with the Ontario based company reporting that its net profit rose to $11mn, equating to $0.01 per share.

See also:

This significantly beat analyst’s predictions, with the average forecast predicting that the company would experience of a loss of $7.1mn.

Canopy Growth saw its sales jump, with a total 2,330 kilograms of marijuana being sold throughout the quarter at an average price of $8.30 per gram. This was a 1,085-kilogram increase for the quarter year-on-year, with the price-per-gram having also increased by $0.94.

“The company's record revenues in the quarter were driven by a significant increase in domestic sales across all product formats as well as sales in the German medical market, which is beginning to show impressive growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton.

The quarter also saw Canopy Growth signing a new partnership with Green House Brands and its affiliate Organa Brands, with the three committing to creating a significant joint venture in the Canadian market.

Within this, each of Canopy Growth and Green House hold a 40% stake, whilst Organa owns the remaining 20%.

OntariorevenueCannabismarijuana
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI