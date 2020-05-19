Capgemini bolsters US presence with LiquidHub acquisition

Paris-headquartered Capgemini has announced the acquisition of digital customer engagement firm LiquidHub in a deal worth approximately €400mn (USD$498.1mn), twice the value of LiquidHub’s 2017 revenue.

The Philadelphia-based company becomes the latest addition to Capgemini’s team, offering its service solutions to a number of clients within the financial services, healthcare and life sciences industries.

See also:

“LiquidHub’s passion to help clients uncover new ways to engage with their customers, supported by robust digital expertise and a strong track record in complex technology execution, was a natural fit with the end to end digital services that Capgemini provides enterprises around the world,” comments Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group.

“The team’s customer centric mindset was evident, and its impressive employee retention record is a testament to the strength of LiquidHub’s purpose, vision and values that are complementary to those of Capgemini. I’m delighted to welcome them to the Group.”

The acquisition reinforces the company's ongoing portfolio shift strategy with a focus on digital and cloud, whilst simultaneously accelerating the expansion of its digital consulting capabilities in the North American region.

Capgemini recorded a revenue of €$12.5bn (USD$15.57bn) in 2016, with a team of over 200,000 members across 40 different countries.

The transaction is set to close in the next couple of months.