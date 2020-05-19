Article
Corporate Finance

Capgemini bolsters US presence with LiquidHub acquisition

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Paris-headquartered Capgemini has announced the acquisition of digital customer engagement firm LiquidHub in a deal worth approximately €400mn (USD$498.1mn), twice the value of LiquidHub’s 2017 revenue.

The Philadelphia-based company becomes the latest addition to Capgemini’s team, offering its service solutions to a number of clients within the financial services, healthcare and life sciences industries.

See also:

“LiquidHub’s passion to help clients uncover new ways to engage with their customers, supported by robust digital expertise and a strong track record in complex technology execution, was a natural fit with the end to end digital services that Capgemini provides enterprises around the world,” comments Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group.

“The team’s customer centric mindset was evident, and its impressive employee retention record is a testament to the strength of LiquidHub’s purpose, vision and values that are complementary to those of Capgemini. I’m delighted to welcome them to the Group.”

The acquisition reinforces the company's ongoing portfolio shift strategy with a focus on digital and cloud, whilst simultaneously accelerating the expansion of its digital consulting capabilities in the North American region.

Capgemini recorded a revenue of €$12.5bn (USD$15.57bn) in 2016, with a team of over 200,000 members across 40 different countries.

The transaction is set to close in the next couple of months.

capgeminiMergers & AcquisitionsLiquidHubDigital consulting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI