Changes in taxation between Mexico and the US to be discussed

In order to analyze global trends in control, Accountants Associations members will meet in the XXI edition of the Binational Convention Counters "A professional development beyond the borders."

According to our sister publication Business Review America Latina, at a recent press conference, the president of the agency, CPC Matilde Garcia, said that in 1994 the idea of ​​bringing specialty schools on both sides of the border to start a working relationship that will contribute to improve the regional economic development was discussed.

"This region is considered unique in the country, since the Public Accounts does not have a geographical location so close in terms of entrepreneurship and economic dynamism so important," he said.

Matilde Garcia said that the work will take place on August 7 at the premises of the Convention Center Floor Center, and the participation of between 250 and 300 people of both border states are expected, as well as people from Sonora and Sinaloa.

For its part, the coordinator of the convention, CPC Evangelina Contreras Caro, explained that the definition by the authority of the transfer prices between countries, the obligations of both sides of the border doing business and investment opportunities in California, will be part of the theme of the event.

She also said it will make an analysis of the tax reform on how it affects transnational corporations, as northern Mexico is one of the main cities of the country with the largest settlement of manufacturing companies, which have to adopt new processes to define the prices of their services and product exported.

Another issue to be addressed is the complexity that represents the Control of International Franchise Tax Global Trends Foreign Investment and informative and non-resident obligations in the United States.

She added that the Californias on Public Accounts, on Saturday, August 8 will be made to walk the vineyards of the Wine LA to participate in Cetto Harvest Festival 2015, which aims to integrate convention attendees.

