Chase/Air Canada/Mastercard launch new US credit card

Following an announcement made by Mastercard, the financial services company has entered into a multi year strategic partnership to provide US customers with rewards and flexibility as part of Ar Canada’s newly revamped Aeroplan loyalty program.

The partnership will see Chase being the exclusive issuer of the airline’s Aeroplan US credit card, with Mastercard becoming the exclusive payment network for the new offering.

“We are delighted to partner with Chase and Mastercard to relaunch our U.S. co-brand credit card. Chase’s many strengths, including digital innovation, customer service excellence and a world-class brand, will help us deliver a best-in-class product for US-based Aeroplan members. The strength of the newly transformed Aeroplan program combined with this partnership will drive significant growth and engagement—focusing on the over two million U.S. residents with strong ties on both sides of the border,” commented Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce, Air Canada.

The announcement follows the launch of Air Canada’s revamped Aeroplan loyalty program, to bring more value, flexibility and unparalleled access to Air Canada, as well as flight rewards with more than 35 partner airlines.

In late 2021, Aeroplan will become a transfer partner in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program, with the new Aeroplan Credit Card expected to also launch in late 2021.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Air Canada, a company we greatly admire, on a new credit card for U.S. consumers. We look forward to jointly offering innovative perks and flexible rewards delivered as part of the transformed Aeroplan loyalty program,” added Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards.

“Mastercard, Air Canada, and Chase share the same commitment to putting the cardholder at the center – providing meaningful experiences that support everyday spending and passion points. We look forward to working with these terrific partners to deliver a compelling value proposition that resonates with cardholders,” concluded Linda Kirkpatrick, President, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard.

