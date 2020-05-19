Article
Corporate Finance

Chrysler Group Recalls Over 350,000 Vehicles

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Chrysler Group recently announced a recall of over 350,000 vehicles in an effort to replace a loose fastener on light-truck rear axels.

Chrysler reports that the recall effects a total of 370,297 vehicles sold in North America, specifically the 2009 Dodge Durango and Chrysler Aspen SUVs, the 2009-2011 Dodge Dakota pickups and the 2009-2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickups.

Chrysler reported that “some rear axles were assembled with a fastener that can loosen and lead to failure. Chrysler Group dealers will install a retainer, at no cost to customers, which secures the fastener,” said the company in an official statement.

Chrysler Group stated that they were unaware of any injuries related to the potential malfunction and that customers would be notified if their vehicles are subject to recall.

This is not the only recall Chrysler had this week. On Friday Chrysler announced another recall that was associated with a problem previously announced that was occurring in Jeep Libertys and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. Chrysler reported that the issue, a flaw in the supplier-produced occupant restraint control modules, also is affecting 2003-2004 Dodge Viper sports cars. The flaw was found through a joint investigation by Chrysler Group and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

