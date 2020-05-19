CIBC and Rogers Perform First Canadian Smartphone Mobile Payment

CIBC and Rogers announced today the completion of the first point-of-sale mobile credit card transaction through an NFC-enabled smartphone. Simon Whitfield, Pan American Games and Olympic Medalist, purchased a cup of Tim Hortons coffee using the CIBC Mobile Payment App through his BlackBerry smartphone.

A highly anticipated opportunity for Canadians, CIBC credit card clients will now be able to pay for every day purchases through their Rogers smartphone. Just by holding their smartphone up to a contactless payment terminal available at thousands of merchants across the nation, Canadians will no longer need to keep their credit card on hand.

"We're pleased to make history in mobile commerce in Canada by completing the country's first mobile credit card transaction," said David Williamson, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Retail and Business Banking, CIBC. "Getting a coffee while you are on the go is just one example of the kind of transaction that's going to be made easier when you can pay in just seconds with a CIBC credit card on your smartphone, and we're excited about the possibilities this offers our clients."

The CIBC Mobile Payment App is accepted at Visa payWave and MasterCard Pay Pass terminals and will allow consumers to charge their CIBC credit card automatically.

“Canadians are amongst the most connected consumers around the world, and we have put Canada on the world stage today as a global leader in mobile commerce," said David Robinson, Vice President of Emerging Business, Rogers Communications. "We are passionate about delivering technology innovations and powering new mobile experiences for our customers," said Robinson. "Making the first mobile credit card payment means that we are one step closer to allowing Canadians to store everything they need, securely, in their smartphone."

Availability of the CIBC app will launch on November 16th, 2012 to two smartphones on the Rogers wireless network: the BlackBerry Bold 9900 and the BlackBerry Curve 9360. The mobile payments are enabled by NFC SIM cards. Interested parties in participating in the mobile payment solution can order NFC SIM cards online starting today. Roger and the CIBC play to launch the mobile payment service to other smart phones such as Android and Windows Phone 8 in 2013.