CN Rail to invest $315mn in Ontario rail infrastructure

Canadian National Rail (CN Rail) has announced that it will be investing approximately CAD$315mn in bolstering its operations with Ontario, looking to both expand and strengthen its existing rail infrastructure across the province.

The investments set to be made throughout the remainder of 2018 will come as part of CN Rail’s wider record $3.4bn capital program, whilst also adding to the firm’s previous $1.2bn in the investments across the province that have come over the course of the last five years.

“I applaud CN's investment in important railway infrastructure across Ontario,” said Navdeep Bains, the Canadian minister of innovation, science and economic development. “These investments will help connect Canadians by improving transportation and will maintain and expand CN's workforce of nearly 4,000 Ontarians.”

The earmarked funds will be used to enhance the firm’s satellite intermodal facility in Brampton, build a new train passing east of Sioux Lookout, and replace near 90 miles of existing rail tracks, amongst other things.

“Our investments in track and intermodal yard capacity combined with new equipment will help us deliver superior service to our customers in Ontario and North America,” said Michael Farkouh, Vice President of CN’s Eastern Region.

“Additionally, our substantial investments to renew our existing railway infrastructure underscores our commitment to operating safely.”

The company currently employs more than 3,600 workers across Ontario, operating 2,510 railway route miles in total.