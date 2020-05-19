Article
Corporate Finance

CN Rail to purchase 350 lumber cars to meet demand

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian National Rail (CN Rail) has announced that it will be purchasing 350 new lumber cars in order to meet the growing demand across North America within the industry.

The lumber cars will be provided by National Steel Car Ltd. who will manufacture them in its Hamilton, Ontario-based assembly plant.

See also:

“This order will result in the hiring of over 250 employees at our Hamilton assembly plant, which currently employs more than 1,500 people, and will provide extended benefits for Hamilton and the Canadian economy,” said Gregory J Aziz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Steel Car Limited.

The new cars will have a maximum load capacity of 286,000 pounds, with CN Rail exploring the option of leasing an additional 300 cars to further improve the supply chain in one of Canada’s leading national markets.

“We are investing to move the economy as we put the rolling stock, infrastructure and people in place to serve the growing needs of our valued customers,” said JJ Ruest, interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CN. “CN needs to and will do better moving lumber to market.”

The purchase is part of CN Rail’s wider $3.4bn capital program for 2018, where the company is looking to invest heavily in new infrastructure and equipment.

The delivery of the cars is forecast to begin in September.

CN RailCanadian National RailLumber marketNational Steel Car
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI