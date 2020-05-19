Article
Corporate Finance

ConocoPhillips agrees asset trade deal with BP

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Houston-based energy corporation ConocoPhillips has announced that it has signed an asset trade agreement with BP that will see the US firm looking to bolster its position within the US market.

The deal stipulates that ConocoPhillips will acquire BP’s 39.2% stake in the Greater Kuparak Area in Alaska and its 38% interest in the Kuparuk Transportation Company, firming up its position in the Northwestern province.

See also:

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips in return will sell a subsidiary to BP that retains a 16.5% interest in the Clair Field, known to be one of BP’s core assets, located in the UK North Sea.

“These transactions are significant for ConocoPhillips because they continue our strategy of coring up our legacy asset base in Alaska, while retaining an interest in the Clair Field in the UK,” said Ryan Lance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConocoPhillips.

“We have a long history of creating value in Alaska and an ongoing commitment to invest in our legacy assets, as well as in the development of our recent exploration success. Likewise, we are committed to maximizing the value of our assets in the UK North Sea, including continued investment in our operated assets in the Central North Sea.”

The transactions were effective as of 1 July.

ConocoPhillipsbpEnergyOil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI