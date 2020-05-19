Article
Corporate Finance

Constellation Brands beats Wall Street’s estimates for a ninth straight quarter

By Laura Mullan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

International drinks producer Constellation Brands has posted its quarterly profit results, beating Wall Street’s estimates for the ninth straight quarter in a row.

The firm reported sales of $2.08bn and net income of $499.5mn. 

RELATED STORIES:

The key driver behind the company's growth was its beer operations, including Mexican brands Corona, Modelo Especial and Pacifico, as well as craft selections such as Ballast Point and Funky Buddha.

The company also raised its profit outlook as a result of increased sales of more premium beers, in addition to breweries running at peak levels in the summer.

The company’s staple brands of Corona and Modelo are also seeing increased demand due to a rising Hispanic population in the United States, analysts have said.  

Constellation Brands accounts for over 60% of the growth in high-end beer sales in the US, with three of its brands listed in the top ten market share gainers.

Rob Sands, Constellation Brands' CEO said: “We remain the leader in the high-end of the U.S. beer market, and we are reaping the benefits of our Wine and Spirits premiumization efforts,”

The company, which also makes other beverages such as Robert Mondavi wines and SVEDKA vodka, lifted its full-year profit forecast to $8.25 to $8.40 per share. However, it kept its forecast for sales growth of 4% to 6%, excluding the impact of divestitures.

Wall StreetCoronaConstellation BrandsModelo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI